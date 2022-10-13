Fuori il video completo di "The Loneliest" girato a Desio. E intanto il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin è già il più ascoltato al mondo
Il video completo del nuovo singolo è stato pubblicato ieri, mercoledì 12 ottobre, sui principali canali del gruppo ed ha già conquistato le vette delle classifiche.
Le note di "The Loneliest" e il video che le accompagna girato in Villa Tittoni a Desio stanno, in pchi giorni, segnando l'ennesimo successo planetario dei Maneskin.
Fuori il video completo di "The Loneliest"
Le riprese a Desio
Di "The Loneliest" vi avevamo già parlato ampiamente nelle scorse settimane quando il gruppo dei Maneskin - che ha ringraziato pubblicamente il Comune di Desio per la collaborazione - era arrivato nella città brianzola praticamente "in incognito".
La Villa Tittoni e il parco erano rimasti chiusi al pubblico per tre giorni e in città in pochissimo tempo si era diffusa la voce della presenza del noto gruppo romano, anche se da parte dell'Amministrazione comunale non era arrivata nessuna conferma ufficiale. Conferma che è giunta solo a riprese concluse.
E' già il più ascoltato al mondo
Tornando al video del brano, che in poche ore ha già ottenuto quasi un milione di vusualizzazioni solo su Youtube, riflette l'atmosfera del singolo. Villa Tittoni sullo sfondo, i colori del parco resi in un'atmosfera struggente così come struggenti sono le parole di "The loneliest" che vi riproponiamo di seguito.
Il testo integrale di The Loneliest
Di seguito il testo integrale della canzone:
You'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mine It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest You're still the oxygen I breathe I see your face when I close my eyes It's torturous Tonight is gonna be the loneliestThere's a few lines that I have wroteIn case of death, that's what I want, that's what I want So don't be sad when I'll be gone There's just one thing I hope you know, I loved you so'Cause I don't even care about the time I've got left hereThe only thing I know now is that I wanna spend it With you, with you nobody else here Tonight is gonna be the loneliestYou'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mine It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest You're still the oxygen I breathe I see your face when I close my eyes It's torturous Tonight is gonna be the loneliestI'm sorry but I gotta goIf you'll ever miss me give this song another goAnd I just keep on thinking how you made me feel betterAnd all the crazy little things that we did together In the end, in the end, it doesn't matter If tonight is gonna be the loneliestYou'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mine It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliestYou're still the oxygen I breatheI see your face when I close my eyes It's torturous Tonight is gonna be the loneliestYou'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mine It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliestYou'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mine It's obvious Tonight is gonna be the loneliest You're still the oxygen I breathe I see your face when I close my eyes It's torturous Tonight is gonna be the loneliest