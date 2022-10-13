Le note di "The Loneliest" e il video che le accompagna girato in Villa Tittoni a Desio stanno, in pchi giorni, segnando l'ennesimo successo planetario dei Maneskin.

Il video completo del nuovo singolo è stato pubblicato ieri, mercoledì 12 ottobre, sui principali canali del gruppo e intanto il singolo è già la canzone pù ascoltata al mondo su Spotify fra quelle uscite la scorsa settimana.

Di "The Loneliest" vi avevamo già parlato ampiamente nelle scorse settimane quando il gruppo dei Maneskin - che ha ringraziato pubblicamente il Comune di Desio per la collaborazione - era arrivato nella città brianzola praticamente "in incognito".

La Villa Tittoni e il parco erano rimasti chiusi al pubblico per tre giorni e in città in pochissimo tempo si era diffusa la voce della presenza del noto gruppo romano, anche se da parte dell'Amministrazione comunale non era arrivata nessuna conferma ufficiale. Conferma che è giunta solo a riprese concluse.

Tornando al video del brano, che in poche ore ha già ottenuto quasi un milione di vusualizzazioni solo su Youtube, riflette l'atmosfera del singolo. Villa Tittoni sullo sfondo, i colori del parco resi in un'atmosfera struggente così come struggenti sono le parole di "The loneliest" che vi riproponiamo di seguito.

Di seguito il testo integrale della canzone:

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

There's a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that's what I want, that's what I want

So don't be sad when I'll be gone

There's just one thing I hope you know, I loved you so

'Cause I don't even care about the time I've got left here

The only thing I know now is that I wanna spend it

With you, with you nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

I'm sorry but I gotta go

If you'll ever miss me give this song another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn't matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest