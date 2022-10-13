Attualità
La Brianza sullo sfondo

Fuori il video completo di "The Loneliest" girato a Desio. E intanto il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin è già il più ascoltato al mondo

Il video completo del nuovo singolo è stato pubblicato ieri, mercoledì 12 ottobre, sui principali canali del gruppo ed ha già conquistato le vette delle classifiche.

Le note di "The Loneliest" e il video che le accompagna girato in Villa Tittoni a Desio stanno, in pchi giorni, segnando l'ennesimo successo planetario dei Maneskin.

Fuori il video completo di "The Loneliest"

Il video completo del nuovo singolo è stato pubblicato ieri, mercoledì 12 ottobre, sui principali canali del gruppo e intanto il singolo è già la canzone pù ascoltata al mondo su Spotify fra quelle uscite la scorsa settimana.

Le riprese a Desio

Di "The Loneliest" vi avevamo già parlato ampiamente nelle scorse settimane quando il gruppo dei Maneskin - che ha ringraziato pubblicamente il Comune di Desio per la collaborazione - era arrivato nella città brianzola praticamente "in incognito".

La Villa Tittoni e il parco erano rimasti chiusi al pubblico per tre giorni e in città in pochissimo tempo si era diffusa la voce della presenza del noto gruppo romano, anche se da parte dell'Amministrazione comunale non era arrivata nessuna conferma ufficiale. Conferma che è giunta solo a riprese concluse.

E' già il più ascoltato al mondo

Tornando al video del brano, che in poche ore ha già ottenuto quasi un milione di vusualizzazioni solo su Youtube, riflette l'atmosfera del singolo. Villa Tittoni sullo sfondo, i colori del parco resi in un'atmosfera struggente così come struggenti sono le parole di "The loneliest" che vi riproponiamo di seguito.

Il testo integrale di The Loneliest

Di seguito il testo integrale della canzone:

You'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mineIt's obviousTonight is gonna be the loneliestYou're still the oxygen I breatheI see your face when I close my eyesIt's torturousTonight is gonna be the loneliest
There's a few lines that I have wroteIn case of death, that's what I want, that's what I wantSo don't be sad when I'll be goneThere's just one thing I hope you know, I loved you so
'Cause I don't even care about the time I've got left hereThe only thing I know now is that I wanna spend itWith you, with you nobody else hereTonight is gonna be the loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mineIt's obviousTonight is gonna be the loneliestYou're still the oxygen I breatheI see your face when I close my eyesIt's torturousTonight is gonna be the loneliest
I'm sorry but I gotta goIf you'll ever miss me give this song another go
And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel betterAnd all the crazy little things that we did togetherIn the end, in the end, it doesn't matterIf tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mineIt's obviousTonight is gonna be the loneliest
You're still the oxygen I breatheI see your face when I close my eyesIt's torturousTonight is gonna be the loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mineIt's obviousTonight is gonna be the loneliest
You'll be the saddest part of meA part of me that will never be mineIt's obviousTonight is gonna be the loneliestYou're still the oxygen I breatheI see your face when I close my eyesIt's torturousTonight is gonna be the loneliest
